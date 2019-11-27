‘A Yuletide Feast’ runs for three nights next week in Grantsville

A cast of 20 performers including singers, musicians, jugglers, a joker and more will present the second annual “A Yuletide Feast” Dec. 5-7 at Celebration Hall in Grantsville. Doors open at 7 p.m. with the feast, music and party starting at 7:30 p.m.

Pamela Dale, who directs the production, said her hall will be transformed into an 18th-century England manor for a Christmas pageant with the audience as guests. Leading the orchestra will be Jenean Christensen.

“About two-thirds of our performers from last year are back again this year. Our cast overall is bigger than last year,” Dale said.

Guests will dine on pot roast with potatoes and gravy, sautéed and roasted vegetables, salad and bread pudding with raspberries. The meal will be provided by Jim’s Family Restaurant in Tooele.

Dale said the pageant is based on the model of the “The Bracebridge Dinner at Yosemite” where she sang 21 years ago. World famous photographer Ansel Adams directed the original event, which is still held during the Christmas season at the Majestic Yosemite Hotel in Yosemite National Park in California’s Sierra Nevada.

Tickets are $25 and can be purchased by calling Dale at 435-884-5590. Celebration Hall is located at 34 North Church Street.