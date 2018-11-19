‘A Yuletide Feast’ set for Dec. 6-9 at Grantsville’s Celebration Hall

Hear Ye! Hear Ye! A royal feast with jugglers, jokers, singers, musicians and more is prepared for the public at Celebration Hall in Grantsville on Dec. 6-9 at 7 p.m.

Celebration Hall owner Pamela Dale said her hall will be transformed into an 18th-century England manor on those nights for a “A Yuletide Feast.”

“This is not a play or an opera. It’s more like a Christmas pageant with the audience as guests at a Christmas party,” Dale said. “There will be some acting, and familiar Christmas carols will be sung.”

The Lord of the Manor played by Jaden Saari will narrate the production.

Guests will start the evening sipping wassail (apple cider) and then dine on baron of beef (pot roast) and other tasty items. The event will be catered by Ultimate Catering of Tooele.

The Pioneer Valley Chamber Ensemble will perform old carols, a brass ensemble will herald the visitors (audience), and the jester, played by Elliott Morris of Stansbury Park, will provide comic relief,” Dale said.

“While people are eating, strolling magicians will treat the visitors to their various talents,” Dale said. “It should be a jolly event, the first of its kind in Tooele County and the Salt Lake area.”

She said the pageant will be based on the model of the “The Bracebridge Dinner at Yosemite” where she sang 20 years ago. World famous photographer Ansel Adams directed the event, which is still held during the Christmas season at the Majestic Yosemite Hotel in Yosemite National Park in California’s Sierra Nevada.

Main directors for the production include Dale, Betta Nash, and Jenean Christensen.

Performers are Saari, Morris, Tom Stam, Ryon Hinckley, Stephen Hales, Elizabeth Hale, Emily Winters, Joél Delgadillo, Heidi Robinson, Nancy DeMello, Barbara Wallace, Christie Steadman, and Russ Evans.

Tickets are $25 each and can be purchased by calling Dale at 435-884-5590 or texting to 801-205-8975. Tickets also can be purchased at eventbrite.com. Caterers need a firm count by Nov. 29.

Celebration Hall is located at 34 N. Church St. in Grantsville.