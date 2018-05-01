Abandon building catches fire on Broadway Ave.

Tooele City firefighters battled a fire in an abandoned building on Broadway Avenue on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were dispatched to an abandoned building at 99 N. Broadway Ave., around 5:33 p.m. on reports of smoke along the roofline, according to Capt. Bucky Whitehouse, Tooele City Fire Department. Once on scene, fire crews determined the fire was inside the building, which is two separate structures connected by a breezeway.

Crews were able to determine no one was inside the structure, which was sealed up, and attacked the fire internally through the Broadway Avenue side, according to Whitehouse. The fire to the rear of the structure was attacked externally.

The fire took about 22 minutes to knock down from the time the fire department arrived on scene. A ladder truck, two fire engines and 24 firefighters battled the blaze.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and the external structure of the building is not considered a total loss, according to the fire department.

