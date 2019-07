Abby Webber has been called to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She has been assigned to labor in the Dominican Republic Santo Domingo East Mission. She will be speaking on Sunday, July 28, in the Mill Pond Ward chapel on 417 Benson Road, Stansbury Park, at 10:30 a.m. She will report to the Provo, Utah MTC, on July 31. Abby is the daughter of Jim and Gidget Webber.