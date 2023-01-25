Accident at 400 North and Main Street

Two cars towed away after Tuesday morning collision ♦

An accident at 400 North Main Street in Tooele City on Tuesday, Jan. 24, caused two vehicles to be towed from the scene and southbound lanes of Main Street to be shut down.

The accident occurred around 11: 25 a.m. after a vehicle heading westbound ran a red light and crashed into another vehicle that was headed southbound on Main Street, according to Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Station.

As a result of the accident, both vehicles were damaged badly enough to be towed from the scene.

Southbound lanes of Main Street were closed for around 20 minutes for clean-up, Bentley said.

No injuries were reported.