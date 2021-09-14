Accident on 1000 North causes traffic light malfunction

Wednesday’s traffic delay explained ♦

A traffic accident on 1000 North in Tooele City caused a traffic light malfunction and traffic disturbances last week.

Tooele City Police received a call on Sept. 8 at approximately 5:40 p.m. that a Jeep driven by a 25-year-old male was trying to turn left from Main Street onto eastbound 1000 North when an Audi driven by a 17-year-old male driving north on Main Street sped up to beat the light that had just turned yellow, according to a report by Lt. Robert Benson, the patrol lieutenant on scene after the accident.

The Audi collided with the Jeep that was in the intersection. The collision forced the Audi off the road and into the traffic light control box, causing the lights to malfunction, according to Benson.

The crash affected traffic, especially southbound rush hour traffic for about two and a half hours, with traffic backed up as far as Erda Way while Utah Department of Traffic workers repaired the control box.

There were no injuries but an ambulance was called to the scene, because one driver was a minor.