image Tooele City police and fire department, along with Mountain West ambulances, responded to an accident on Utah Avenue on Feb. 9 around 3:40 p.m.

February 10, 2022
Accident on Utah Avenue

One driver was air lifted to Salt Lake area hospital 

A two-car accident on Utah Avenue Wednesday, Feb. 9,  afternoon left one driver in critical condition. 

Tooele City police, Tooele City fire department, and Mountain West Medical Center ambulances responded to the intersection of Emerald Road and Utah Avenue around 3:40 p.m. on Feb. 9, according to Lt. Jeremy Hansen, public information officer for the Tooele City Police Department.

A 1999 red Hyundai Elantra was traveling eastbound on Utah Avenue when a 2007 Dodge Charger traveling westbound on Utah Avenue turned left in front of the Elantra.

The driver of the Elantra, a 28-year-old female, had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported by helicopter to a Salt Lake area hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Charger, a 23-year-old female, was transported to a local area hospital in stable condition.

