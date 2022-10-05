Accident shut down SR-36 Friday afternoon

An accident involving three vehicles on Sept. 30 shut down state Route 36 Friday afternoon.

The accident occurred around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of Bates Canyon Road in Erda near mile marker 61.

The vehicles involved in the accident were a Chevy Trax containing four individuals, a Ford F-350 containing three individuals, and a Dodge Ram with just a driver.

The accident occurred when the Chevy Trax traveling northbound on SR-36 was trying to turn left onto westbound Bates Canyon Road, according to Cameron Roden, Utah Highway Patrol public information officer.

As the Chevy was trying to turn left, the Ford F-350, traveling southbound on SR-36 hit the Chevy in the intersection. After the initial collision, the Ford hit the Dodge Ram traveling eastbound on Bates Canyon Road that was trying to turn right to travel on southbound SR-36.

Four individuals in the Chevy Trax were transported to an area hospital, including two toddlers. A female passenger suffered from moderate to severe injuries and the others suffered from minor injuries, according to Roden. No other injuries were reported.

The driver of the Chevy Trax is facing a possible citation for turning left improperly.

“When trying to turn left at a stoplight, be patient and watch for opposing traffic and make sure it’s clear before making any maneuvers like this,” Roden said. “It’s safer to wait.”