Acknowledging Dave McCall

I would like to express my appreciation to Dave McCall for his hard work and contribution he made to this community as a Tooele City Councilman. Dave was always on the job and would answer questions and concerns you might have regarding city policies regardless of were you ran into him. If he did not have the answer, he would tell you when he would get back to you. In today’s world this is a commendable and rare attribute. In addition to the work he has done as a city councilman, Dave volunteered for many charitable organizations, Veteran organizations, children organizations and civic functions.

Rodger Olson

Tooele