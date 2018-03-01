Active transportation plan unveiled at public open house

County commission expected to vote soon on plan that addresses walking, cycling ♦

The Tooele Valley Active Transportation Implementation Plan includes three projects planned for completion within three years.

The plan was unveiled at an open house at Stansbury Park Clubhouse on Tuesday night with about 30 people in attendance, according to active transportation committee members.

According to the plan, the three projects include a loop around Stansbury Park, completion of Rabbit Lane pathway and a Center Street pathway in Lake Point.

“We basically started putting the plan together six months ago after our first open house in Stansbury Park,” said Tim Sullivan, a consultant working with Township + Range, a Salt Lake City company that specializes in active transportation and urban design.

It builds on the Tooele County General Plan and Transportation Plan’s vision for how Tooele County will grow and change over the next few decades.

According to the plan’s introduction, it provides the vision and tools to implement safe and convenient conditions for walking, bicycling and other active transportation modes in Tooele County.

Within four to 10 years, the county would like to complete a nine-mile corridor connecting the communities of Erda, Stansbury Park and Lake Point, which is known as the Tooele Valley Pathway, according to the plan

Sullivan said the plan also looks into active transportation possibilities that would connect future subdivisions in Tooele Valley. Some of those pathways would be completed in 10 to 20 years.

Sullivan said there is a link to the 66-page active transportation plan at www.tooelecat.org. Also on the website is a link to displays that were shown at the open house.

Sullivan said the next step is for the plan to be adopted by the Tooele County Commision. He anticipates that to happen sometime this month.

Brad Gillies, Tooele County Health Department business manager, said the active transportation committee looks forward to getting the plan adopted and taking the next steps forward. Gillies said all three county commissioners attended the open house along with other county employees.

The plan indicates that the near-term projects are intended to be “quick wins,” projects that Tooele County already has in the pipeline or can complete quickly and easily. They include striping bike lanes, and in so doing, provide some visibility of active transportation in Tooele Valley.

“One of our goals is to create enthusiasm and excitement about active transportation and keep that enthusiasm alive in the county,” Sullivan said.

He said funding possibilities include federal and state grants, establishing special service districts where property owners would pay an assessment, and Proposition 1 funding passed by Tooele County in 2015 to fund transit improvements.

Another source of funding could be bonds approved by voters to fund a path project alone or as part of a bigger package.