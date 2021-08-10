Active wildfire season drives up need for more Red Cross volunteers and blood donations

The American Red Cross needs volunteers to help on the ground and blood and platelet donors to roll up a sleeve to maintain a stable blood supply in the face of this year’s wildfire emergencies.

“This year’s wildfire season is already very active and dangerous because of the severe drought and dry woodlands in our area,” said Michael Smauldon, executive director for Northern Utah & Southwest Wyoming Chapter of the American Red Cross. “After several years of record-breaking wildfires, the Red Cross is already responding in dozens of communities and asks you to train now to be a Red Cross volunteer and help if the need arises.”

Among the volunteers needed by the Red Cross are new volunteers to support disaster shelters. Volunteers will help with reception, registration, food distribution, dormitory, information collection and other vital tasks inside disaster shelters.

The Red Cross also needs volunteers who can work in disaster shelters to address people’s health needs and provide hands-on care in alignment with their professional licensure — registered nurse and licensed practical nurse/licensed vocational nurse.

Local Disaster Action Teams provide 24-hour emergency response to local disasters, particularly home fires, ensuring that those affected have access to resources for basic necessities such as food, shelter and clothing.

For people that are team-oriented and want to help their neighbors, the Disaster Action Teams responder might be a good volunteer opportunity.

Last year, the Utah-Nevada Region provided immediate emergency assistance to 942 families after nearly 560 home fires and other disasters.

To volunteer, contact Red Cross senior recruitment specialist Julie.schwartz@redcross.org

Wildfires, record-breaking heat and a busy hurricane season can also impact the nation’s blood supply, according to the Red Cross.

On top of the toll extreme weather events take on the lives of millions, disasters can cause blood drive closures or prevent donors from being able to give safely. Eligible donors can help overcome the critical need for blood and ensure blood is readily available by making an appointment.

Use the Red Cross Blood Donor App to schedule a blood donation or visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Upcoming Red Cross blood drives in Tooele County include: August 17, from 2-8 p.m. at the Tooele Utah Stake Center at 253 South 200 East in Tooele City; August 25, from 1-7 p.m. at the Utah State University Tooele Campus at 1021 W. Vine Street and August 27 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the Wells Fargo Bank at 204 N. Main Street in Tooele City.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states — 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law — weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.