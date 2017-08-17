Activities galore are set for weekend’s Stansbury Days

A wealth of activity will be available for residents to celebrate their community this weekend at Stansbury Days.

Festivities kick off Friday night at the Stansbury Park Clubhouse, with a kid’s triathlon at 6:30 p.m. and a family movie on the lawn at dusk. The movie, Disney’s “Moana,” is expected to start around 9 p.m.

On Saturday, the events begin early with a sprint triathlon beginning at 6:30 a.m. The race is $35 for residents, $45 for county residents and $55 for out-of-county residents.

The Stansbury Days parade will begin at 10 a.m. at the LDS Church on Bayshore Drive before making its way down Lakeside Drive. The street will be closed to vehicle traffic from 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. and there is no street parking along the parade route.

Following the parade, the clubhouse will again be the epicenter of activity with vendors, bounce houses, midway games and bubble balls available for an additional cost. There will be a number of food trucks including Waffle Love, Taco Man, Spuds and Simply Bliss BBQ.

Members of the Stansbury Park Community Association will receive a coupon sheet to food vendors, wristbands for the bounce house and tickets to midway games. Entertainment includes live music, karaoke, a magic show and a car show.

At noon, there will be free swimming at the pool and a cardboard boat race on the lake. The annual Stansbury Cup Regatta begins at 1 p.m. and will be open to all wind or man-powered watercraft. The race is sponsored by the Stansbury Park Service Agency and winners will have their names added to the Stansbury Cup in the clubhouse.

At dusk, there will be fireworks and a star party at the Stansbury Park Observatory Complex to wrap up the festivities. Attendees are invited back on Sunday morning at 9 a.m. to participate in a clean-up of the area around the clubhouse and lake.