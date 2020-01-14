Acupuncturist with local ties brings alternative treatment to Tooele area

Salt Lake acupuncturist to treat patients in Tooele once a week ♦

A licensed acupuncturist is setting up shop in Tooele, once a week.

Lori Berryhill, a state licensed acupuncturist with a practice in the Avenues area of Salt Lake City, will see patients in Tooele City on Thursdays at Melanie’s Health and Nutrition.

Berryhill spoke to a group of about 40 people at Melanie’s on the evening of Jan. 9.

With over 20 years of experience as an acupuncturist and 40 years as a patient, Berryhill said she is excited about bringing licensed acupuncture to Tooele County. Berryhill has a local connection: she grew up in Tooele while her father worked at Tooele Army Depot.

Acupuncture can treat a variety of conditions by “opening channels,” according to Berryhill.

Some conditions Berryhill said she treats are pain, anxiety, digestive issues, metabolic disorders including diabetes, compulsive disorders, trauma support, and side effects of cancer treatment.

“Acupuncture’s reach is broad,” she said.

Berryhill said many of her patients seek her out for relief of pain.

“Around 90% of acupuncture patients have pain,” she said. “Back pain is very common, and not just to acupuncture.”

Treatments are normally painless, according to Berryhill.

“The needles are very small,” she said. “Except for a few points, you don’t feel anything. … A lot of people that come in say ‘it just makes them feel better.’”

Along with acupuncture, Berryhill also offers cupping and herbal consultation.

Berryhill holds a master of science in traditional and oriental medicine from the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine. She is listed as a licensed acupuncturist with the Utah State Department of Professional Licensing.

Berryhill will see patients on Thursdays at Melanie’s Health and Nutrition at 768 N. Main Street in Tooele City. She can be reached at 801-554-5913 or appointments can be booked online from her website at loriberryhilllac.com.