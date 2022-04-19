Our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend Ada Lora Anderson Kinsman returned to our Heavenly Father on April 12, 2022, at the age of 83. She passed away at her daughter’s home in Riverton, Utah. Ada was born May 20, 1938, to James Cleon Anderson and Selma Jensen in Fairview, Utah. She was the 12th of 13 children. She attended elementary school at Fairview, and high school at North Sanpete in Mt. Pleasant, Utah.

In her younger years, Ada was very adventurous. She loved to climb trees, and with her older sister Elma hopped on the train in Fairview and ran away to visit grandparents in Ephraim, Utah. She had chores on the farm; and was in charge of feeding the chickens and gathering their eggs. Ada enjoyed being present as the cows were milked, as she loved fresh milk. When she later lived in Salt Lake City with roommates, Ada discovered she loved bowling – joining a league and having great fun. She possessed a tremendous love of life, and always enjoyed seeing and experiencing new things.

She married the love of her life Donald Joseph Kinsman on June 3, 1960, in the Manti Utah Temple. Don and Ada began their married life in northern Utah, before settling in Fairview to raise their eight children among extended family and many friends. While Don worked at various jobs, Ada took an active role in her children’s lives, and in making the family’s house a home.

Ada found her greatest joy and happiness in her family. She loved all family gatherings and reunions, spending time at the cabin, and the July 24th Parade and other festivities in Fairview.

Ada was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She enjoyed many close and dear friendships with her various ward families. All who met her felt her kind and loving spirit. She served in many church callings including Relief Society and Young Women President, and exhibited a perfect love for our Savior. Don and Ada served full-time in the Ukraine Donetsk Mission, in the Mesa Institute of Religion Mission at Mesa Community College, and in the Slovenia Croatia Mission.

Ada is survived by her husband Don Kinsman; children Ruth Ann (Thomas) Milner, Judy (Marc) Moesser, Noreen (Doug) Miller, Chad Kinsman, Doug (Jeri) Kinsman, Russ (Jenni) Kinsman, Lora (George) Young, Heidi McCabe; 45 grandchildren and 44 great-grandchildren; along with her brothers Ernel, Lowell and Oren (Sandra) Anderson; and her sister Elma Olsen.

A viewing was held Friday evening, April 15, 2022, from 5:30 until 7:30 p.m., at Rasmussen Mortuary, 96 N. 100 West, Mt. Pleasant, Utah. Another viewing was held Saturday, April 16, between 9:30 and 10:30 a.m., at the Fairview 1st Ward Chapel, 122 S. State St., Fairview, Utah, with the funeral services immediately afterward. Interment was at the Fairview City Cemetery. Online condolences available at rasmussenmortuary.com in her obituary.