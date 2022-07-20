Adaptive ski day held for people with disabilities on Vernon lake

An adaptive water ski activity made it possible for individuals experiencing disabilities to enjoy water skiing in Vernon on July 14.

The event was held at Last Chance Lakes, man made bodies of water off of the Pony Express Road. The ski day was put on by Mountain Land Physical Therapy and Neuroworx, a nonprofit outpatient facility providing physical, occupational, and speech therapy for adults and children affected by paralysis from spinal cord injuries, and other neurological conditions.

The event took place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and each participant had around 45 minutes to ski.

During their time at the lakes, participants were able to enjoy water skiing with adapted equipment to fit their needs, including two boats.

One boat pulled the participants around the lake in an adaptive seat, so they were literally skiing sitting down and the other boat contained “jumpers” who jump into the water in case the skier tips over and needs help getting situated again.

The seats are made to promote stability and balance, and the water helped those with disabilities to feel “weightless” for a while.

Patients who were able held onto a rope attached to the boat. Those who weren’t able to hold on have the rope attached to their ski.

The event was created by Rick Lybbert, president of Mountain Land Physical Therapy around 20 years ago.

“I’ve always been passionate about water skiing and physical therapy, and it just seemed like a good idea to put the two together,” he said.

Originally, the adaptive skiing event was held at Utah Lake but the waters on the lake were too rough for participants, nor was it wheelchair accessible.

“We thought it might be a good idea to create a lake that was wheelchair accessible where the conditions were a little bit more controlled,” Lybbert said. “We looked at many other locations and they weren’t feasible. I had called on another piece of property and the person I talked to on the phone directed me to this location. It was ultimately the right size and in a place where we could make the project work.”

So, “Last Chance Lakes” were created in 2008 and the land around was subdivided to create around 20 homes surrounding the lake.

One lake is 2,300 feet long and 275 feet wide and the other is 2,200 feet long and 200 feet wide. They are both around 10 feet deep.

“I love seeing the smiles on the patient’s faces,” said Matt Hansen, with Neuroworx. “I love seeing these guys do something new that they haven’t done since injury. They are doing a new skill that maybe they thought they couldn’t do previously and the excitement after they accomplish it is amazing.”

Michael Hawkins sat down to eat a hamburger after his experience water skiing.

“I had a blast,” he said. “I felt very safe out there and had a lot of fun.”

Those who would like to participate next year can email Lybbert at rick@mlrehab.com.

“It’s really a humbling opportunity to be able to work with such inspiring people who go out and get out there on the water, and it’s just a reminder of how much we all have,” Lybbert said.