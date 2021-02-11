Addiction recovery group provides help to those struggling

A chapter of an addiction recovery group that meets on Saturdays in Tooele County aims to destroy the stigma associated with addiction and provide support to those who are struggling.

The group is affiliated with Beyond Addiction Mosaic —B.A.M — a non-profit organization based out of Salt Lake.

B.A.M recently developed a chapter in Tooele County in December, because of the need for addiction recovery help.

“Our main goal is to be a safe space for addicts who are seeking recovery and be able to provide resources for them,” said Ashton McDonald, who is in charge of the Tooele chapter of the group.

McDonald believes Tooele needed an addiction recovery group, because of the growing number of addicts living here.

“Tooele is number two in overdose deaths in cities in Utah,” said McDonald. “There is definitely a need for this out here. I think it has to do with a lot of different things.”

B.A.M helps those struggling with addictions get into treatment, detox, support individuals in sober living, provide housing and shelters, and host meetings for recovering addicts.

B.A.M also does outreach projects.

“We have done an outreach out here where we get a lot of clothing donations and emergency sleeping bags,” said McDonald. “We did an outreach at the Alano Club where people who were homeless or just down on their luck could come and get them. We had pizza.”

McDonald said that the group plans to organize a project helping the elderly who live in nursing homes.

The group helps spread awareness in the community about addiction and the stigma associated with it.

“We are working on workshops to show people how to deal with addicts, like if they have them in the family, because we live in a time where most people are in contact with addicts. There is definitely a line between enabling and being too hardcore,” said McDonald. “We also work on destigmatizing. The opposite of addiction is connection and it is hard to be connected with people who think we are subhuman, or we are defective, or there is something wrong with us. A lot of what we do in ‘stigma-stomping’ is we just make people aware that we are humans too, just like you’ve made mistakes, we’ve made mistakes.”

McDonald believes that people should not judge addicts.

“This is a disease,” he said. “It’s not a moral failing and that’s really helpful because people don’t judge cancer patients, right? So, if we can get people to understand that we suffer from a disease, it might help them to be more compassionate, as opposed to being judging.”

McDonald attributes his success helping addicts to others who helped him when he needed it.

“I wouldn’t be where I am today if there wasn’t someone to help me,” he said. “I feel that recovery is not possible if we aren’t helping others. I get an indescribable feeling of joy and happiness when I help another addict. If there has ever been a time when addicts need help, it’s now. Helping those with addiction is my passion and a lot of people in recovery will tell you the same thing, because that is what keeps our recovery alive. The best way to stay sober is to help someone get sober. It just starts this huge circle of love.”

B.A.M addiction recovery group meets every Saturday at 3:00 p.m. at the New Life Youth Center located next to Zacatecas Market in Tooele.

Everything that is shared in the meetings is completely confidential.

“These meetings break down our walls and help us see that we aren’t alone,” said McDonald.