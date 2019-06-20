Addison Wilson

Addison passed away Monday, June 17, 2019, just 10 days after her second birthday surrounded by family. Addie came into this world with numerous health issues but was a fighter from day one. She had open heart surgery twice before she was even a month old. Addie had a smile and “No No” for everyone who came to see her. She had her favorite stuffed bear she loved to snuggle. With Addie’s health issues, going out a lot was not an option most times. She was able to make a trip to the zoo twice and a recent trip to the desert where her family was camping. Addie packed a lifetime’s worth of love into her short two years.

From the nurses who cared for her to family and visitors alike, Addison loved to act silly and make everyone smile. Though her heart was damaged a purer heart you will never find.

Addison was preceded in death by grandfather Kirk Wilson, grandmother LaDean Nerdin, grandmother Donna Mossor, and uncle Aaron Wilson. She is survived by her parents, Brittany and Jacob Wilson; grandparents, Gary and Julie Mossor; grandmother, Lyn Wilson; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Visitation will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 10 –11 a.m., at Tate Mortuary 110 S. Main St., Tooele, Utah, with funeral service immediately following. Interment will be at the Tooele City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, monies donated will be used to purchase and deliver bears to Primary Children’s Hospital in Addison’s name. In Addison’s honor we ask all to increase awareness of congenital heart defects and chromosome disorders.