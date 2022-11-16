Additional ballots raise voter turnout

No changes in election winners ♦

The Tooele County Clerk processed and counted 3,994 additional ballots after Election Day as of Monday. Nov. 14.

The additional ballots counted include ballots that arrived in the mail after Election Day but were postmarked by the day before the election and any challenged or unverifiable ballots that were legally “cured.”

The updated vote count did not change the outcome of any races, but they raised the voter turnout rate from 48.3% to 58.8%.

The voter turnout rate for the 2020 presidential election in Tooele County was 87.9%. Presidential elections usually garner the largest voter turnout.

The last midterm election in 2018 saw 71.5% of Tooele County’s voters vote. However, that election included some controversial, statewide propositions like a 10 cent per gallon gas tax increase and the legalization of medical marijuana. In Tooele County, the 2018 ballot also included a vote on changing the County’s form of government.

As of the end of the day on Nov. 14, the county clerk’s office reported there were 303 challenged ballots in the process of being cured, 251 provisional ballots and 33 ballots that were incurable or unable to be counted.

Every valid ballot that is received by the clerk’s office before the final vote canvass on Nov. 22 will be counted.