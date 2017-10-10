Our beloved Adelicio Mascarenas Jr., 44, departed this life unexpectedly on Oct. 5, 2017. Junior (Ralph) was born in Tooele, Utah, to Adelicio and Gloria Mascarenas on May 3, 1973. He graduated from Tooele High School in 1991. Junior married his high school sweetheart, Roslyn Anderson, on Nov. 8, 1996. Later divorced. Junior was employed at Wasatch Heating and Air.

Junior was passionate about Volkswagens and restoring them. He also enjoyed music, action movies, hiking with his girls and watching their softball games, conversations with his son, letting everyone know how proud he was of the young gentleman his son has become and the caring love he has for his sisters. Junior admired his mother, and more than anything, he loved spending time with his children.

Junior is loved by his family and friends and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his children, Levi (mother Roslyn), Starlee and Trinity (mother Erica Cerroni); his mother Gloria; sisters Theresa (Edward) and Elizabeth; brothers Gary (Tracy), Joe (Lorraine), Daniel, Andy, Jamie (Kim); and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Junior is preceded in death by his father Adelicio, and his brothers Lawrence, Curtis and Deno. The family would like to give a special thank you to all of the first responders.

The Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Marguerites Catholic Church, 15 S. 7th St., Tooele, Utah 84074, with graveside services to follow at Tooele City Cemetery. Family and friends may come one hour prior to the mass for condolences.

The family invites all who knew and loved him to attend. For online condolences and memories, visit daltonhoopes.com.