Adobe Rock Ranch gets 2nd round of approval

A new planned community proposed by Kennecott Utah Copper for northeast Tooele Valley has received an initial approval from the Tooele County Commission.

The county commission voted 2-1 to approve the rezone of 1,444 acres owned by Kennecott between Stansbury Park and Lake Point for a planned community during its Tuesday night meeting at the county building. The property was previously zoned for a mix of agricultural, rural residential, manufacturing, and multiple use.

Commissioners Wade Bitner and Myron Bateman voted for the rezone. Commissioner Shawn Milne opposed it.

“It’s not that I don’t like your plan in general,” Milne told a Kennecott representative at the meeting. “But I need more details on your water rights and the support of your employer for the Oquirrh Expressway before I can vote for a development like this.”

Named Adobe Rock Ranch, the development would add 4,710 residential units to northeastern Tooele Valley, along with a variety of commercial, retail, and open space over a 20-25 year period, according to Jeff Stephenson of Kennecott.

Adobe Rock Ranch will be the first development to be built under the county’s planned development ordinance.

Kennecott currently owns enough water rights in the county to supply water to the development. It plans to work with the Stansbury Park Improvement District for culinary water distribution and sewer service for Adobe Rock Ranch, Stephenson said.

The Tooele County Planning Commission voted 5-2 to recommend the rezone to a planned community for the Adobe Rock Ranch development during its Oct. 17 meeting with three conditions: the community structure phase of the approval process is to include a detailed traffic study, a provision is to be adopted requiring the applicant to fund the proposed extension and connection of Beeman Way to Interstate 80, and sidewalks and park strips are to be excluded from the required 25 percent open space.

Bateman and Bitner concurred with the planning commission’s recommendation and the planning staff report that stated the development would be compatible with the 2016 general plan update for Tooele Valley.

Beeman Way, which currently extends north for a short distance from state Route 138 near the Tractor Supply Store, was used by the Utah Department of Transportation to haul gravel from nearby pits to Interstate 80 when UDOT raised the road bed of I-80 in the 1980s, according to Bateman.

The concept plan for Adobe Rock Ranch shows a future extension of Beeman way to I-80 following the old haul road route with an eastbound-only onramp.

“The Beeman Way access is a great possibility that Kennecott supports,” Stephenson said. “But unfortunately it’s not up to us.”

The Adobe Rock Ranch concept plan also shows 52 acres of highway commercial property. Highway commercial uses include light industrial and commercial uses with no residential areas.

It also shows 329 acres of parks and open space. A park is planned for the area surrounding Adobe Rock with a seperate community center park.

A total of 359 acres is included for town center areas. Town center areas include a mix of residential office and commercial space. Uses may be mixed vertically, such as apartments over businesses, as well as horizontally. The average estimated residential density in town centers is seven units per acre.

Adobe Rock Ranch has 263 acres in village areas. Village areas have high-density housing with a mix of town homes, apartments and condominiums. The average density is five units per acre in village areas.

The neighborhood element will take up 441 acres of Kennecott’s development. Neighborhoods have single-family residential homes with an average density of two units per acre, but with clustered development to preserve open space, the actual lot size maybe smaller.

“People ask if this is going to be like Daybreak,” Stephenson said. “If they mean will it be a planned and thoughtful community, I say ‘yes.’ We don’t know yet what the architectural style will look like. We do know it will be much less dense than Daybreak with an average density about two-thirds that of Daybreak.”

The rezone to planned community is the first approval step in the planned community ordinance. With that approval accomplished, the next step will be the approval of the community structure plan.

The community structure plan will include detailed plans for major roadways, infrastructure, open space networks, and the general location of planned community elements of neighborhoods, villages, town centers, open space and business centers. The planned community ordinance spells out what is allowed in each of these elements, including maximum residential density.

The community structure plan will be reviewed by county planning staff and approved by both the planning commission and county commission.

Subsequent project plans and subdivision plats will be approved by the planning commission, similar to other developments.

After final plat approvals, the planning staff will approve individual site plans based on the development requirements approved by the planning commission and county commission.

“This is just the first approval of several levels of approval that are required before anything is built,” Bitner said.