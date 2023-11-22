The Facebook group “Adopt a Senior Citizen” where community members can choose a Tooele County resident over age 55 who has been nominated and provide them with presents during the holidays, is in its third year and still going strong.

The group was created in 2020 by members of the Ladies Community Club of Tooele as a way to give seniors a little bit of extra love and bring the community together during the pandemic.

During its first year, the Adopt a Senior Citizen group only had 400 members. Now the group has over 800 members.

The group works by members of the community nominating a senior citizen who needs a little extra love during the holidays. Nominations include the senior’s name, a photo, their hobbies, and items they enjoy. Then, other members of the group can adopt the senior by commenting “adopted” under the nomination post. In turn, the original poster lets other members know their nominated senior has been adopted.

Those who have adopted a senior will drop off gifts to them by Dec. 23 this year. When delivering gifts, adopters may choose to leave the gifts on the senior’s porch or knock on their door and deliver to them directly.

This year, nominations end on Dec. 18 and adopting ends on Dec. 20.

So far less than 20 seniors have been put up for adoption this year and almost all of them have been adopted. More seniors will be up for adoption soon.

Ladies Community club members are encouraging everyone who is able to join the Facebook group and adopt a senior.

“Holidays are usually centered around young kids and we often forget about our seniors,” said Amber Einerson, president of the Ladies Community Club of Tooele. “Sometimes those seniors don’t have anybody around. A lot of them spend the holidays alone. We want to make sure we are taking care of our seniors too because they have a lot of knowledge and a lot to give back to our community.

During the past two years, the group has collected money and donations, and put forth their own money to gather needed items for local nursing homes and care centers. This year they are asking workers at the homes to send their own wish lists to the Ladies Community Club to be posted on the group. After posting, members will be able to purchase needed items themselves and deliver them to the homes, according to Einerson.

The wish lists will be posted in the Adopt a Senior Citizen group once a week.

“If you can’t afford to adopt a whole senior, please consider purchasing something off of the center’s wish lists,” Einerson said.

Ladies Community Club members want to continue to host the Adopt a Senior Citizen program each year.

“I’m hoping we can continue this trend and grow a little bit every year,” Einerson said. “We would like to invite anybody and everybody into the group.”