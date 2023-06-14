Adopt a wild horse or burro

Deseret Peak Complex hosts 25th annual Wild Horse and Burro Festival ♦

If you have room in your heart and home for a wild horse or burro, head out to the Deseret Peak Complex on June 16 and 17.

The Bureau of Land Management will hold their 25th Annual Northern Utah Wild Horse and Burro Festival at the Deseret Peak Complex on June 16-17.

The event will feature two gentled burros from the Seven Troughs Herd Management Area in Nevada and ten gentled horses from the Cedar Mountain Herd Management area in Tooele County.

The festival includes a wild horse and burro show on June 16 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. An Extreme Trail Challenge will run at 6 p.m.

On June 17, a TIP Challenge Freestyle will run from 9-11 a.m. A trained halter-started adoption will run from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. A Wild Horse and Burro Show will run from 1-7 p.m.

All saddle-started and halter-started horses and burros will be available for adoption. Fees start at $125. Available animals may be viewed on the Utah Wild Horse and Burro Festival Facebook page.

Since 1971, the BLM has removed approximately 17,942 animals from public rangelands in Utah as part of its efforts to maintain healthy horses and burros on healthy public rangelands.

BLM Utah has placed 9,288 wild horses and burros into private care since 1971. Animals removed from public rangelands are offered to the public for adoption; unadopted animals are cared for on open pastures for the rest of their lives.

The BLM has 19 Herd Management Areas Utah with two — Cedar Mountain and Onaqui Mountain — in Tooele County.

Wild horses have run in the Onaqui Mountains since the late 1800s. It is believed that most of the horses are descendants of horses that escaped from local ranches. The Onaqui Herd Management Area extends from Johnsons Pass south to Look Out Pass.

The Cedar Mountain Herd Management Area extends from Hastings Pass southward to the Dugway Proving Grounds. Wild horses have occupied the Cedar Mountains since the late 1800s. It is suggested that the original stock was controlled by the Standard Horse and Mule Company that provided remounts for the U.S. Army. However, many of the horses on the Cedar Mountains are descendants of horses that escaped from local ranches.