  • 2022 Adult Education graduating class.
  • Alexis Arnold, Adult Education graduating speaker.
  • I got it!
  • Adult Education graduates march out of the ceremony with their diplomas in hand.

June 1, 2022
Adult Education graduates 16 seniors

Tooele County Adult Education honored 16 graduating students during a graduation ceremony held May 24, 2022 in the Blue Peak High School gym.

Each of these graduates completed the Utah State Board of Education’s and Tooele County School District’s requirements for high school graduation.

Jaron Black, Megan Andrews and Alexis Arnold were the graduating students speakers for the ceremony. Graduate Aimee Martinez spoke on video.

Hal Strain, Adult Education Director, presented the graduating class. Tooele County School Board member Robert Gowans accepted the graduating class.

Located in the Community Learning Center, the Adult Education Center offers basic adult education, high school completion, and adult English language learning programs.

The program gives Tooele County citizens, age 18 and over, the opportunity to complete a high school diploma.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

