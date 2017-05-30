Adult Education program graduates 39

Tooele County School District’s Adult Education program added 39 high school graduates to the county’s list of 2017 graduates.

The graduation ceremony for Tooele County Adult Education was held Friday in the Blue Peak High School gym.

“Thank you graduates. Mission accomplished.” said Kendall Topham, adult education director. “We are here tonight to celebrate your accomplishments.”

Each of the 39 graduates completed the Utah State Board of Education’s requirements for high school graduation.

Cody Castleton spoke at the graduating ceremony representing the 2017 graduating class.

“I chose adult education because I wanted to graduate early,” Castleton said. “I was never fond of high school. I did not see any point in being there and I did not look towards my future.”

During his freshmen year of high school, Castleton said he received F’s in all his classes and transferred to Blue Peak High School the next year, where he made up all of his credits and returned to Stansbury High School. At SHS, Castleton lettered in wrestling and cheer and did physique bodybuilding. He left Stansbury High and cheer early so he could enroll in adult education and graduate early.

“Now I work a great paying job where I have been for seven months,” Castleton said. “I am saving up to move to Ogden where I will continue my schooling doing a union trade school in HVAC technician.”

The Adult Education graduation ceremony included the musical number “Pennies from Heaven,” played on trumpet by Bruce Butcher. His father, Dan Butcher, accompanied him on the piano.

Ed Dalton, executive director of the Tooele Education Foundation, was the guest speaker.

Dalton asked the students to consider if they have learned how to learn, if they love learning, and if they want more learning.

“Now that you have earned your degree, will you pursue more knowledge?” asked Dalton. “You have the chance to decide if you are going to continue to pursue education because you have to or if you are going to pursue it because you want to.

“When that happens [when you chose to pursue knowledge because you want to] your life will change and you never will be the same,” he added.

Before Topham officially presented the class of 2017, he admonished the graduates to “be steadfast in following your dreams, and take time to help and serve others.”

The Tooele County School District Adult Education program, housed at the Community Learning Center, gives adults, age 18 and over, the opportunity to complete a high school diploma. Along with the program at the CLC, adult education also has programs at the Tooele County Detention Center and in Wendover, Utah.