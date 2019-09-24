After delays, Grantsville Main St. repaving could begin Saturday

Work to repave Grantsville’s Main Street from state Route 112 on the east to the Clark Street intersection on the west could begin Saturday, according to the state.

“The project has been delayed due to ongoing waterline projects on Main Street,” said Courtney Samuel with the Utah Department of Transportation. “We anticipated getting this done in September, but if everything goes smoothly this week, we could start as early as Saturday.”

Rod Erickson, construction manager for Grantsville’s $10 million water-sewer line project, said all sewer line work on Main Street is complete, but there are still water connections and water service laterals to finish on Main Street.

Rodney Ruby, UDOT project manager, said crews already have installed about 70 of 76 pedestrian ramps on Main Street sidewalks at intersections.

“We’re waiting for the Grantsville project to wrap up, but trying to do work where we can,” Ruby said. “We’ve installed most of the ped ramps and have done some storm drain work. Once we start milling it will take 16 shifts working six days a week. So the work on Main Street will last about three weeks.”

Crews will mill off three inches of old pavement and put down three inches of new asphalt.

Ruby said if there are more delays with the Grantsville water-sewer project, they could possibly hold off the repaving project until next spring.

“We need the weather hot enough to meet compaction requirements. If the asphalt is too cool you can’t meet those requirements,” he said.

Ruby said one lane will remain open in each direction on Main Street while the work is being completed. He said there could be times when flaggers are needed to help with traffic flow.

Crews paved Matthew’s Lane on Monday. The road runs from Main Street to Durfee Street on the east side of Grantsville.

Crews are set to install sewer lines on Durfee and Church streets and then complete more work on North Hale Street. It is anticipated that a section of east Durfee Street will be closed during the first two weeks of October.

Mayor Brent Marshall said Grantsville’s water and sewer lines were in critical need of an update. He said Grantsville’s old sewer line dates back to the early 1970s and is being replaced with a new 18-inch diameter line.

“The sewer line was maxed out on the east side of Grantsville with all the residential and commercial growth,” he said. “There was no capacity in the line and we made do the last few years by rerouting the lines. We’ve been able to eliminate two lift stations with this new project.”

The mayor said the city also needed a new waterline for fire protection.

“The waterline down Main Street provided no fire protection,” he said. “The old waterline varied in diameter from 1 ½ inches to 6 inches. It dated back to the CCC [Civilian Conservation Corps] days of the 1930s.”