After heated rezone process in 2018, apartments get approved

Planning commission OKs conditional use permit in Stansbury ♦

A Stansbury Park apartment project that was the subject of a contentious rezone a year ago won a quiet unanimous approval of a conditional use permit Wednesday night.

The Tooele County Planning Commission approved the CUP submitted by Derald Anderson for the Park Townhomes apartments during its meeting at the Tooele County Building.

In 2018, Stansbury Park residents flocked to planning and county commission meetings to protest a request to rezone a 5.38-acre parcel south of the University of Utah Stansbury Health Center, located on the southwest corner of Clubhouse and Country Club drives, from commercial to high-density residential to allow for apartments.

Stansbury Park residents expressed concerns that the property was zoned commercial and a change to residential would reduce the limited amount of commercial-zoned property in Stansbury Park. They also were concerned about an apartment project at what many Stansbury residents consider to be the historic gateway to Stansbury Park, as well as public access to the Mill Pond and the impact on traffic.

The County Commission approved the rezone in May 2018, with the requirement that the buildings not exceed 35 feet above grade and that they are built in townhome style.

The CUP request complies with those requirements, according to Jeff Miller, Tooele County planning staff.

The project consists of 64 apartments to be built to look like townhomes. The apartments will face Gateway and Country Drive with garages in the rear. Anderson said he included 281 parking locations in his plans although county code only required 96.

The only person to speak at the public hearing on the conditional use permit was Glenn Oscarson, a member of the Stansbury Service Agency Board.

“I just want to make sure they had done what they were asked to do,” he said. “It looks like they have done a good job.”

The CUP was approved unanimously by the planning commission.