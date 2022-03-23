Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

March 23, 2022
After last storm county still in drought condition

While Tooele County received snow and rain over the last four days, the amount of water in the snowpack in the mountains above the Tooele Valley is still below normal.

National Resource Conservation Resource Conservation Service SNOTEL sites report 0.3 inches of precipitation at the Mining Fork site in South Willow Fork, 0.4 inches of precipitation at the Rocky Basin-Settlement Canyon site, 0.2 inches of precipitation at the Vernon Creek site and 0.2 inches of precipitation at Dry Fork site on top of the Oquirrh Mountains over the last four days.

The recent precipitation brings the total year-to-date precipitation in the Tooele Valley- Vernon Creek Basin to 91% of normal.

However, the snow water equivalent, or amount of water in the snow pack, is 76% of normal for this time of year or 62% of the normal peak value.

Most of Tooele is listed as in extreme drought with the southeast and southwest corners of the county in severe drought, according to U.S. drought monitor.

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top