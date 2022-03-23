After last storm county still in drought condition

While Tooele County received snow and rain over the last four days, the amount of water in the snowpack in the mountains above the Tooele Valley is still below normal.

National Resource Conservation Resource Conservation Service SNOTEL sites report 0.3 inches of precipitation at the Mining Fork site in South Willow Fork, 0.4 inches of precipitation at the Rocky Basin-Settlement Canyon site, 0.2 inches of precipitation at the Vernon Creek site and 0.2 inches of precipitation at Dry Fork site on top of the Oquirrh Mountains over the last four days.

The recent precipitation brings the total year-to-date precipitation in the Tooele Valley- Vernon Creek Basin to 91% of normal.

However, the snow water equivalent, or amount of water in the snow pack, is 76% of normal for this time of year or 62% of the normal peak value.

Most of Tooele is listed as in extreme drought with the southeast and southwest corners of the county in severe drought, according to U.S. drought monitor.