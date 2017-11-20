After life-changing accident, Hinton appears on stage in ‘The Nutcracker’

Propelling his wheelchair on stage, Josh Hinton performed in the First Act of “The Nutcracker” ballet on Friday and Saturday at Stansbury High School.

“It was more of an acting role than a dancing role,” Hinton said. “The Nutcracker was awesome.”

Charity Duersch, owner of The Dance Centre Studio in Stansbury Park and director of the local production of Tchaikovsky’s beloved holiday season ballet, praised Hinton’s effort.

“Josh was incredible as always. He lights up the stage whenever he’s on it,” she said. “Josh choreographed some of the dances, and he teaches ballet and ballroom dance at the studio.”

Hinton, who turns 21 this week, was student body president of Stansbury High School in 2014-15.

His life changed dramatically, however, in the fall of 2015 during a student event at Brigham Young University.

“I broke my C6 vertebrae playing around on a campus obstacle course,” Hinton said. “My core muscles and lower limbs are totally paralyzed and the only muscles in my arms that I have control of are my shoulders, biceps and wrists. So everything I do, I do just with those muscles.”

Immediately after the accident, he was taken to Utah Valley Regional Hospital in Orem.

“I spent four months in the hospital,” he said. “It was a month in Orem and three months at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado. Then I rehabbed for one year at Neuroworx in Sandy where I went daily for at least four hours.”

Neuroworx is an outpatient physical therapy clinic, he said.

“Things are a bit difficult now when it takes 40 minutes just to put on your pants,” Hinton said.

Before the accident, he loved to dance.

“For four years before my injury, I was a dancer,” Hinton said. “I started when I was in high school and decided I loved it so much I wanted it to be a main focus.

“It’s all been a little sadder than I thought it would be, because I do miss the magic of dance,” he added.

Community members reached out to Hinton and his family after the accident.

“It’s been phenomenal, the support we’ve gotten from different wards, neighbors, businesses … Everyone was so helpful,” said Todd Hinton, Josh Hinton’s father back in 2015.

“I suppose my family as a whole has been the most help to me, and friends as well,” Josh Hinton said.

One of his favorite performers, Alex Boye, also helped with encouragement and song.

“He visited me in the hospital and sang songs to me in the ICU,” he said.

Hinton said he submitted a missionary application to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and was expecting to receive his call and leave in January 2016.

“For now, I’ll continue to go to college, but everything else is on hold,” he said.

Last semester, he took classes at the BYU Salt Lake City Campus, and plans to major in business management.

He does not consider himself as inspiration to others.

“I don’t always see why, but other people tell me I’m an inspiration to them,” he said.

Hinton’s inspiration, however, was on display last weekend as he lit up the stage for the first time since his accident.