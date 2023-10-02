No shots fired. Nothing suspicious found. Police completed search. ♦

UPDATE: Police completed their search of the school. Nothing suspicious was found. Nobody was found to question. School will continue as normal tomorrow (Tuesday). Counselors will be available for students who want to talk.

Grantsville High School Police conducted an investigation on the evening of Monday, Oct. 2 after a student said they observed an individual entering the school with a handgun.

The incident occurred after school hours at 4:07 p.m., according to Lieut. Jeffery Watson, public information officer at the Grantsville Police Department.

A female student made contact with the football coach and told him she believed she saw a male enter the school with a handgun, according to Watson.

During the incident, students and teachers in the school weren’t placed on lockdown, according to Bret Valdez, communications director at the Tooele County School District.

Officers responded to the school and immediately began searching each room and the area and reviewing security footage. No shots have been fired.

As of 5:15 p.m. Monday evening nothing suspicious has been found, according to Watson. Officers are currently looking from room to room to continue to verify there is no threat.

The school was evacuated and students were allowed to go home with their parents, Watson said.