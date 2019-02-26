After three attempts, Thatcher’s victim’s bill heads to Senate

For the first time in three years, Sen. Daniel Thatcher’s bill for enhancing penalties for crimes when the victim is targeted based on personal attributes is headed to the full Senate for a vote.

The Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Committee held a public hearing on Senate Bill 103, Victim Targeting Penalty Enhancements, on Feb. 21 at the state Capitol. After the hearing, the committee voted 7-0 to recommend that the full Senate pass the bill.

“It’s looking good,” said Thatcher. “There is some opposition, but I’m hopeful that we will get the bill passed this year.”

While some are calling Thatcher’s proposal a hate crimes bill, when Thatcher introduced the bill three years ago, he went through great lengths to avoid that label.

“We’re not creating any new crimes,” he said. “And we’re not outlawing hate. That’s not constitutional.”

Thatcher’s bill provides for the penalty for a crime to be enhanced by one level, such as from a Class B to a Class A misdemeanor, after it has been proven that the perpetrator intentionally selected the victim because of the victim’s “personal attributes.”

The personal attributes listed in SB 103 are: age, ancestry, disability, ethnicity, familial status, gender identity, homelessness, marital status, matriculation, national origin, race, religion, sex, sexual orientation, service in the U.S. Armed Forces, status as an emergency responder, and status as a law enforcement officer, correctional officer, special function officer, or any other peace officer.

The bill contains language stating that the penalty enhancements will not affect or limit constitutional rights to free expression or other constitutional rights. The bill also clarifies that the list of personal attributes does not create a special or protected class for any purpose other than for penalty enhancement.

“We treat crimes individually all the time with aggravating and mitigating circumstances,” Thatcher said. “There is a fundamental difference between painting a swastika and the words ‘Die Jew’ on a synagogue and spray painting your girlfriend’s name on an overpass.”

Sim Gill, District Attorney for Salt Lake County, spoke in favor of the bill.

“The fear from these crimes is very real,” Gill said. “This bill is a balanced approach. … It is constitutionally sound.”

Representatives of the United Jewish Federation of Utah, Equality Utah, the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church of Salt Lake City, the LGBT Suicide Prevention Work Group, Chabad Lubavitch of Utah, the Catholic Diocese of Salt Lake City, and the Utah Parent Teacher Association also spoke in favor of the bill.

Former state representative LaVar Christensen, Gayle Ruzicka with the Eagle Forum, and Connor Boyack with the Libertas Institute spoke in opposition to the bill.

Christensen asked the senators to look at amending current state law before writing new legislation.

The list of attributes listed in the law leave Ruzicka out of the proposed law’s protections, she said.

Ruzicka said she receives threats on her life by email and she and her family get threatening phone calls, but the bill would not provide penalty enhancements to protect her.

With the Senate committee’s approval, HB 103 is now waiting for a vote of the full Senate and then it heads to the House.

“Having the governor’s support, the LDS Church’s statement not opposing the bill, the support of the business community, and support from our cities and counties have made a difference this year,” Thatcher said.

Thatcher is a Republican from West Valley City. He represents state Senate District 12, which includes Tooele City, east Erda, part of Stansbury Park and part of Salt Lake County.