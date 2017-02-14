Afton LaRue Williams Russell Wilcox, 91, of Tooele and Orem, Utah, passed away peacefully on Feb. 10, 2017. She was born to David Charles Williams and Florence Minerva Anderson Williams of Oasis, Utah.

She was married to H. Calvin Russell (later divorced) and then to Glen L. Wilcox. Both have preceded her in death.

She graduated from Deseret High School and continued her education at BYU. Soon after she married Calvin Russell and raised her family in Rush Valley. There, she was active in many church callings. After her children were raised and the divorce was behind her, she went on her first LDS mission to Anaheim, California. After her return, she met and married Glen Wilcox. They enjoyed traveling to many places and they, too, served two LDS missions.

Afton is survived of three of her four children: Janet, Rush Valley; Suzanne Russell (daughter-in-law), Midway; Susan (Bryan) Allred, Fountain Green; and Peggy (Ken) Proctor, Tooele; 13 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; six stepchildren; two sisters: Joan Smith and Gwen McPhie; and one brother, Lee Williams.

She was preceded in death by her husband; son Larry; two grandsons: Russell and Joe Allred; two brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be held Feb. 17, 2017, at 11 a.m. in the Hillcrest 8th Ward Chapel, 1035 S. 800 East, Orem, Utah. A viewing for friends and family will be held from 9:30-10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Tooele City Cemetery. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support that has been given to our family at this time.

We appreciate the tender care and loving support that we received from the Peak/Canyon Hospice with a special thanks to Rachael and Ellen.