Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Mrs Warwick (Carina Dillon) and her daughter, Jan (Jiji Dillon) observe a surprising development in Agatha Christie's The Unexpected Guest.
  • Laura Warwick (Zel McAllister) pleads with Julian Farrar (Mitch Nash) in Agatha Christie's The Unexpected Guest.
  • Miss Bennett (Celia Hart) and Mrs. Warwick (Carina Dillon) discuss a controversial issue in Agatha Christie's The Unexpected Guest.

February 8, 2023
Agatha Christie’s ‘Unexpected Guest’ opens in Grantsville

The Grantsville Old Church Dinner Theatre presents a murder mystery full of twists and turns that will have everybody in the theater scratching their heads as they try to discover the identity of the killer.

“The Unexpected Guest,” by Agatha Christie, relates the story of a stranger, lost in the fog, who seeks refuge at a nearby house where he finds a man shot to death and his wife hovering over him holding a smoking gun. That should have been a quickly closed case but the woman’s dazed confession is anything but convincing, so the unexpected guest decides to help. 

The police? Their clues point to a man who died two years previously.

Ghosts of a past wrong begin to emerge, a tangled web of lies reveals family secrets and chilling motives, where the real murderer turns out to be the greatest mystery of all.

The show opens at the Grantsville Old Church on Thursday, Feb. 9 at 7 p.m. and runs on Feb. 10, 11, 13. 

Agatha Christie’s murder mysteries have intricate plots and characters with depth, according to Macae Wanberg, producer and director.

“As I searched for a mystery to produce this year, finding ‘The Unexpected Guest’ was an unexpected  surprise,” Wanberg said. “We have produced several Agatha Christie shows here at the old church and I thought I was familiar with most of her work, but somehow in the past skipped over this little gem. I’m sure the audience will enjoy sorting through the plot twists and turns as much as I did on my first read, trying to figure out ‘whodunnit!’”

 Some shows include dinner, others don’t.

Show only, no dinner, on Thursday, Feb. 9; Friday, Feb. 10; Sat. Feb. 11 and Monday, Feb. 13 at 7 p.m. Show only ticket prices are: $12 for adults age 13 and over, $10 for seniors age 60 and over, $9 for children ages 4-12 and age 3 and under are free.

Dinner theater options begin at 6:30 p.m. on Feb, 10 with a Costa Vida taco bar and 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 11 with Fat Chance Brazilian Barbecue. All seats for the dinner options are $24.

To reserve seats and pay at the door, or for other information, call/text the Grantsville Old Church’s new ticket line at (385)232-9687, or go online at eventbrite by typing “eventbrite Grantsville Old Church” in the address bar of your browser.

Doors open one half-hour before the event begins. Seating is in order of ticket purchase or reservation. On dinner nights, dinner guests are seated in front of show-only guests.

Concessions are available at all performances. Chemical fog machines will be used during the performance.

Please let the theatre know if you have a disability that we can try to accommodate.

The Grantsville Old Church is located at 297 W. Clark Street in Grantsville.

 

Tim Gillie

Editor at Tooele Transcript Bulletin
Tim has been writing for the Transcript Bulletin since October 2017. In February 2019 he was named as editor. In addition to being editor, Tim continues to write about Tooele County government, education, business, real estate, housing, politics and the state Legislature.A native of Washington state and a graduate of Central Washington University, Tim became a journalist after a 20 year career with the Boy Scouts of America.

Latest posts by Tim Gillie (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top