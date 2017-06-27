Agencies continue work to revive Greater Sage-grouse

Another 40 birds were released near Vernon in April ♦

Various governmental agencies and private landowners continue to focus on increasing the number of greater-sage grouse in the Sheeprock Management Area.

“The number of males counted this year in the area was 28,” said Jason Robinson, upland games program coordinator for the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. “To give you context, 2006 was a recent high, and 190 males were counted.”

The Sheeprock Management Area covers 611,129 acres in Tooele and Juab counties with the Town of Vernon in the middle. Of that acreage, 325,280 is Bureau of Land Management land, 92,398 is U.S. Forest Service land, 82,740 is private, 34,131 is Utah School and Institutional Trust Lands (SITLA), and 684 is DWR.

The groups are working together to improve sage-grouse numbers and habitat in the management area. Last April, 40 birds were transplanted there from Box Elder County and Parker Mountain. The same number of birds were transplanted to the area in spring 2016.

Fifteen birds were equipped with Global Positioning Satellite transmitters and 20 with video home system collars, according to Lorien Belton, program coordinator for Utah State University’s Community-Based Conservation Program.

“We just don’t want them to disappear,” Belton said. “When they are introduced to a new area, they just fly around in circles for a while trying to find out where they are. Once they settle down, you can kind of tell more about their long-term behavior.”

In regard to habitat, junipers and cheatgrass are not good. Belton said an abundance of cheatgrass is a problem because it dries out early in the season and can lead to hot, big fires that kill sagebrush.

“Drought is hard on birds too,” Belton said. “They need little green plants with bugs. Juniper trees are not good for sagebrush; they change the water usage of the area. And the birds need the natural green sagebrush.”

Utah State University graduate student Melissa Chelak released an update on the Sheeprock greater-sage grouse this month.

“Radio-marked sage-grouse are being checked on every two or three days,” Chelak wrote. “There have been seven confirmed mortalities since the translocations. Six from 2017 and one from 2016. As of this report, seven females have been confirmed to initiate nests. Of these seven, five successfully hatched into broods. Some have left the area.”

A telemetry flight map showed some birds migrated from the Vernon area as far south as 30 miles south of Nephi, then north to the Spanish Fork area.

Robinson said the state’s plan for greater-sage grouse management will be updated by July 18. The current plan was updated in 2013.

“For now, we will stay the course on our overall plans,” he said. “Utah’s population of sage-grouse has cycled up during the past three years. We have 15 management areas covering 2.2 million acres.”

Robinson said efforts are taking place to improve greater-sage grouse habitat in the Sheeprock area.

“We don’t have a lot of male birds out there now,” he said. “We’re gradually transplanting them to buy time for the habitat to take effect. Habitat is the key to populations.”

Belton said the motivation to increase the number of Greater Sage-grouse came about when the bird was being considered for protection under the Endangered Species Act. In September 2015, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service concluded the bird did did warrant protection under the ESA.

“If it would have been listed, that would have shifted management from the states to the feds, which probably would not be as efficient in management,” Belton said. She added that several western states have worked together to help improve Greater Sage-grouse habitat.