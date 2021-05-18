Agriculture foundation brings feeding to Tooele County

Farmers Feeding Utah at Deseret Peak on May 19 ♦

To commemorate the first anniversary of the creation of its Farmers Feeding Utah Campaign, the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation will be doing a ‘Miracle Project Blitz’ to seven cities in Utah on May 19.

Included in the “Bliz” is a trip to Granstville at the Deseret Peak Complex.

As the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic on families and individuals continue, the Farmers Feeding Utah campaign will work to assist those struggling with food insecurity at its next delivery of food.

Since its beginning in May 2020, the Farmers Feeding Utah campaign has fed more than 23,000 families.

The main distribution will take place this Wednesday, May 19.

For Tooele County, the distribution will be at the Deseret Peak Complex, next to the indoor arena, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on May 19.

“A lot has happened in the last year since we started this campaign. There have been tremendous hardships for some families, but there has been some good too,” said Ron Gibson, President of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation. “Utah Farm Bureau has been in a fortunate place to be able to reach out and help our farmers, and hungry families in this state. We couldn’t do it without our partners, and we’re looking forward to giving to so many families throughout our state this week.”

These specific projects are made possible in part by generous contributions of food & financial donations by ranchers in Duchesne County, the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the Utah Petroleum Association, and others. Recipients will receive a donation of food that includes beef, potatoes, apples, milk, cheese, eggs, and more.

In keeping with recommendations to slow the spread of COVID-19, as has been the case with all previous ‘Miracle Projects’, all volunteers will continue to be asked to wear masks. Those receiving food will stay in vehicles and have food placed inside their vehicles.

Farmers Feeding Utah is a campaign of the Miracle of Agriculture Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization that was set up as the charitable arm of the Utah Farm Bureau Federation. Additional logistical and in-kind support has come from invaluable partners, including Utah State University and its Hunger Solutions Institute & Create Better Health program, the Utah Department of Agriculture & Food, and Farm Bureau Financial Services.

Donations to the ‘Miracle of Agriculture Foundation’ for the Farmers Feeding Utah project are used to purchase, process, and deliver food to families in need, giving both farmers and Utah families a hand up.

To date, the Farmers Feeding Utah campaign has provided more than 1.5 million pounds of food, with a retail value of more than $3.2 million to Utah residents in the Navajo Nation, northern Utah, West Salt Lake, Vernal, Provo, Ogden, Richfield, St. George, Kanab, Castle Dale and to smaller community pantries throughout the Wasatch Front.

To make a tax-deductible contribution to this project, individuals and businesses can go to FarmersFeedingUtah.org.