Air show heads for the skies over Wendover this Saturday

Historic Wendover Air Show will feature aircraft and cars ♦

It’s coming by air and by land — the 2019 Historic Wendover Air Show.

The 2019 Historic Wendover Airshow will feature both aircraft and a car show on Saturday at the historic Wendover Airfield in Wendover, Utah.

The air show will include aviation and military history, with both modern and vintage aircraft, military displays, the Utah Military Vehicle Club and the Arizona Ground Crew World War II Living Historians, according to event organizers.

There will be base tours, a flight simulator, the Norden bombsight building, and a C-123 “Con-Air” movie prop.

Air performers will include MiG Fury Fighters, Jacquie Warda’s Jacquie ‘B’ airshows, Barry Hamncock’s T-Texan Aerobatic Warbird demonstration, Mustang high flying aerobatics, GoPro Bomb Squad jump team, aerobatic formation flying from Lightning Formation Airshows, and rescue demonstrations with Sikorsky MH-60S Sea Hawk Longhorns from Fallon Naval Air Station.

Along with several on the ground aircraft displays, the air show will also feature a car show.

Air Show organizers advise people to come prepared with a great pair of walking shoes, lawn chairs, sunglasses, sunscreen and camera. There will be a number of aircraft that will take to the air for demonstration flights and photo passes. Food and drink vendors will be on the tarmac.

The show will be held rain or shine. Gates open at 9 a.m. and will close at 5 p.m.

Tickets are available at Eventbrite. Go to www.wendoverairbase.com/airshow to see detailed information and click on the “Buy Tickets at Eventbrite” button to see ticket prices and purchase tickets.

The historic Wendover Airfield is located at 352 E. ‘A’ Street in Wendover, Utah.