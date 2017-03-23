Alan L. Jensen, 95, passed away peacefully from this life March 21, 2017.

He was born July 8, 1921, to Marion and May Jensen in Brigham City, Utah.

He graduated from Box Elder High School and attended Weber State University.

Alan was a WWII veteran and part of the “Greatest Generation”.

He and Darlene Shields were sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple.

He is survived by sons Kevin (Karla) and David (Tammy); son-in-law Paul Rees, and many loved grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Alan was preceded in death by his dear wife Darlene “Dean,” and by his beautiful daughter Leslie Rees (Paul).

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He served in many callings and was a 100 percent home teacher until his death. Alan loved the Tooele 4th Ward, where his closest friends still reside.

Alan retired from Marblehead Lime (General Dynamics) in 1987 as plant superintendent.

He loved his family with all of his heart and is most happy to now be with his wife Darlene, daughter Leslie and other relatives and friends.

Services will be held Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 1 p.m. in the Tooele 4th Ward Building located at 192 W. 200 South, Tooele, Utah. Services will be preceded by a viewing at 11 a.m. in the same building.