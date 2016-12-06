Albert Klar Ogden

PROTONS! NEUTRONS! ELECTRONS! Albert (Bert) Klar Ogden departed this earthly life on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, due to a combination of colon cancer, dementia, and age related debilitations. As sad as that day was, it was preceded by a slow decline in his memory and mental abilities and a loss of physical abilities. He mourned the mental and physical losses as they slowly slipped away. He loved life and fought hard to the very end. Bert was born in Tooele, Utah on April 9, 1932, to Klar Ogden and Helen Lee Ogden. His beloved mother, Helen, died when Bert was only 17 years old, a loss he felt deeply all his life. Later, Norlyne St. Clair married his father and became a loving and admired stepmother to Bert and his younger brother, Robert (Bob) Lee Ogden. Albert enjoyed his youth being with his many aunts and uncles, his grandparents in Richfield, at his grandfather’s cabin on the shores of Fish Lake and with his friends and family in Tooele. He graduated from Tooele High School, attended Utah State University and enlisted in the United States Navy. He served on the USS Montrose. After his honorable discharge from the Navy and with the assistance of the GI Bill, he attended the University of Utah and discovered his love of learning and teaching. He truly loved teaching. He liked preparing and giving a lecture — to him, it was a performance. It was important to gain the full attention of the student and then impart some knowledge (“Protons! Neutrons! Electrons!” and all served with a stick dipped in water and the water flung about). He taught high school in Malad, Idaho and junior high in Moab, Utah, as well as at Glendale Junior High in Salt Lake City, Utah and finally Tooele Junior High in Tooele, Utah. He was also a reserve police officer in the Tooele Police Department and a member of the Tooele County Sheriff’s Citizen’s Patrol. Bert was married to Lynda Williams and they had five sons; they later divorced. After their divorce, Bert remained single for many years, but continued to be a colorful teacher and presence in Tooele. In June of 1985 he met a woman at the Sojourner Private Club and asked her to dance. They danced together the rest of the evening and the rest of his life. Bert and Linda Bailey Purcell were married in Las Vegas, Nevada on Nov. 29, 1994. Bert was enthusiastic about camping, fishing, sailing on the Great Salt Lake and exploring all of the State of Utah. He was an avid student of history, geography, and geology. He was a member of both the Elks and Eagles in Tooele. He was a “card-carrying” member of the ACLU and various environmental and animal welfare organizations. After moving to Stansbury Park, Bert became a member of the Stansbury Park Service Agency and was in charge of the water. He wrote the water policy with respect to Stansbury Lake and the lakes in the golf course. He loved living on the lake and was happy to share the beautiful view with anyone and everyone. He is survived by his wife, Linda; brother, Bob (Susan) of Sandy, Utah; sons Kenneth of Apache Junction, Arizona, Alan (Kim) of Stansbury Park, Utah, Darrell of Salmon, Idaho and Gregory (Julie) of Sandy, Utah; eight grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and several dogs and cats. He was preceded in death by his parents, stepmother Norlyne, son Lonnie and many loved aunts and uncles. Special thanks are extended to Ken Ogden, Cameron Dortch, P.A., Jackie and Barb of Harmony Hospice and Penzi of Home Instead and the University of Utah Pharmacy at Stansbury for their extra love and care. Bert loved a party. So his last party will be a celebration of his life on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2016, between 5-7 p.m. at the Stansbury Clubhouse in Stansbury Park, Utah. Please come. Bring your stories, memories and help celebrate this extraordinary man. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you do something life-affirming: adopt an animal, take a child fishing, dance with the partner in your life or donate your time or money to a cause that is dear to you. If you need a hint, please donate to the Utah Humane Society or the Nature Conservancy of Utah.