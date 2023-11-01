The Tooele County Alcohol Task Force gathered to honor 13 businesses throughout the county who haven’t sold alcohol or tobacco to minors for the past five years on the evening of Thursday, Oct. 26, during a banquet at the Tooele City Police Department.

The banquet began at 6 p.m. and was catered by Apple Spice Catering Company.

During the event, three business owners attended including those from Up Town Tobacco and Maverik in Grantsville, and Delle City Station.

Businesses not in attendance awarded included Zacatecas Market, Walgreens, Chevron, Smokin’ Time, and One Stop Shop in Tooele, Handy Corner, and Chevron Way Station in Grantsville, TA Travel Center and Chevron in Lakepoint, and Sinclair in Wendover.

“We know minors can still get alcohol at home or from friends, but when we take the retail side out of it; it makes a huge difference,” Cpl. Colbey Bentley, public information officer at the Tooele City Police Department and a member of the Tooele County Alcohol Task Force, said during the banquet speaking directly about alcohol.

This year, the Tooele County Alcohol Task Force tested 41 businesses who sell alcohol and/or tobacco and around 19 passed, but only businesses who haven’t sold for five or more years were awarded at the banquet.

The Tooele County Alcohol Task Force was created in 2021 after Peter Clegg, Tooele County Health Department’s prevention coordinator raised concerns to local law enforcement about the prevalence of underage drinking in the county.

After speaking with Clegg, Tooele City Police recognized the limited collaboration between local agencies related to preventing the sale of alcohol, along with tobacco, to minors.

The task force consists of 10 officers from local police departments and three professionals from the Tooele County Health Department.

The task force works to prevent underage alcohol and tobacco buys by recruiting responsible high school students called “CUBS” — short for covert underage buyers — from criminal justice classes in local high schools and other students, with parent permission, to go to retail locations that sell alcohol and tobacco products and attempt to purchase products without an ID.

All students in the program look like high schoolers, according to Bentley.

“We can’t find a 17-year-old who looks like he’s actually 35,” Bentley said. “We recruit students who look their age.”

Prior to visiting the stores, the CUBS report to the Tooele City Police Department to watch training videos. Then they are driven by officers to the establishment in an undercover vehicle.

When students attempt to purchase from the cashiers, they are required to give their real age if asked.

If the business refuses to sell to the minor, they receive a compliance letter in the mail stating that they passed. Both businesses and individual cashiers who sell to minors will receive a citation and a court date. They may also receive one or two follow-up visits to ensure they aren’t continuing to sell to minors.

“We hope there isn’t a sale,” Bentley said. “We don’t want children having alcohol and there’s so much paperwork that goes into this when someone sells both on the health department side and the police department side. We aren’t sending someone in hoping they are going to buy.”

The buys take place a few times a year. Tests are never done on both alcohol and tobacco at the same time.

The Alcohol Task Force doesn’t perform tests on bars, restaurants, or liquor stores, as they are surveyed by the state.