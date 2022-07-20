Our dearest mother Alice Nadine Clark, 73, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, in White Hills, Utah.

Alice was born in Erda, Utah, to Allen and Beth Clark on Feb. 11, 1949, She was the oldest with two younger brothers. She attended school in Tooele, Utah. After graduation, she married Andrew Candelario and started her family in Tooele. They later divorced and she moved to Orem, Utah. She worked for the State of Utah for many years and enjoyed it.

Alice enjoyed spending time gardening and spending time with her animals. Alice is survived by her three children Angie (William) Durfey, Bernadette Candelario of Cedar Fort, Utah, and Joe (Kristen) Bolinder of Tooele; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and her brother Paul Clark of Grantsville. She was preceded in death by her parents Allen and Beth, and brother Gerald Clark.

Services will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022. Viewing will be from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., and services will be from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., at 185 E. Center St., Cedar Fort, Utah. A dedication of the grave will be held at Tooele Cemetery at 2 p.m., 361 S. 100 East, Tooele, Utah.