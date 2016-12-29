All-around champ wins as sophomore

Dawson Stewart wins top cowboy, splits steer wrestling win with team roping partner Ty Allred ♦

Two years removed from winning the national junior high rodeo all-around champion cowboy, Erda’s Dawson Stewart won the Utah High School Rodeo All-Around with 521.50 points.

“It’s been hard,” Stewart said. “I’ve had to practice a lot and make sure I’m ready.”

It’s an uncommon occurrence when an underclassman finishes well at the high school state level in Utah. Stewart seemed to remain humble about the fact as he finished his sophomore season.

“I’ve been fortunate with the horses that I’ve had and the mindset I go into things with, and all the family support I have,” Stewart said. “It’s pretty special.”

Stewart took first in cutting with 146 points and tied with friend and teammate Ty Allred for the steer wrestling title with 131 points each.

The two are team roping partners and attended the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette, Wyoming, in the latter part of July.

Fitting, since the two became team-roping partners after Allred introduced Stewart to steer wrestling.

“(Allred) kind of got me started on the steer wrestling, and I’d practice at his house,” Stewart said. “We just figured if we’re going to practice steer wrestling we may as well rope together.”

Cassie Stewart, Dawson Stewart’s mother, said it has been fun to watch the two cowboys do so well.

“When they split the steer wrestling championship, that was pretty cool,” Cassie Stewart said. “They’re close. They push each other on and congratulate each other.”

Jennifer Allred, Ty Allred’s mother, echoed that sentiment.

“Even though they’re competitors, they really root for one another,” she said. “They want each other to do well. That’s how the rodeo families are, they want each other to succeed.”

Ty Allred’s father David Allred, who also praised the community’s financial support of the high school rodeo team, said Ty Allred plans to attend Odessa College on a full-ride scholarship for steer wrestling and academics after turning down other offers.

“I’m more proud of his academic accomplishment,” David Allred said. “He was a 4.0 student and got a 31 on the ACT, so he could have gone where he wanted.”

Stewart placed 14th in tiedown at the state finals, and Allred placed 26th.

“We couldn’t ask for a more perfect ending to a season,” David Allred said.