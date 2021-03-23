All options on the table in Haynie murder case conference in April

While defense attorneys for C.J. Haynie have been reported to have discussed a potential plea agreement in Haynie’s murder case, the Tooele County Attorney’s office said it is too early to discuss a plea deal.

“We have been discussing settlement options for months and we are closer to a settlement. However, we do not have a deal and I’m not sure if we ever will,” said Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead. “There is still a lot that would need to be worked out. We have no plans to have negotiations play out in public or in the media.”

C.J. Haynie is accused of killing his mother and three of his siblings at their home in Grantsville in January 2020. He has been charged with four counts of aggravated murder. He also is charged with aggravated murder in connection with an attempt onhis father’s life. Now 17, Haynie was 16 at the time of the shootings.

During a scheduling conference in the 3rd District Court in Tooele held on Monday the case was held over for another scheduling conference on April 12.

At this point all options — from a plea agreement to a trial — are on the table, according to Gary Serale, Chief Deputy Tooele County attorney.

“Nothing has been foreclosed,” he said.