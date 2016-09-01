All three TC teams probably better than record

The way we see it, Stansbury got the kinks out against a not-so-great Idaho team in the same way Tooele made Grantsville look worse than they are. Though at the same time, we don’t think Tooele is as good as Grantsville made them look — not quite, anyway.

We’ll finally get to see how good Tooele actually is this year when they face Murray on the road this week. We’re also looking forward to see if Grantsville’s offense can get things done against a suspect-at-times Stansbury defense.

Here are our power rankings for the 3AA and 3A football regions:

3AA North

1 Tooele 2-0

No change — Yeah, the Buffs beat Grantsville 40-14 with the only two scores coming against the second-string defense. It’s still going to be a dogfight for these top three playoff spots. Next up: at Murray.

2 Stansbury 1-1

No change — The Stallions are injury-riddled but still have some impressive speed in the backfield. Next up: vs. Grantsville.

3 Ridgeline 1-1

No change — Normally a 28-13 win over a 4A school would move a team up on this list, but there are still a few questions for the newly created school. We’ll get a better feel for how good the Riverhawks are this week. Next up: vs. Spanish Fork.

4 Ben Lomond 2-0

No change — Ben Lomond has averaged 51 points per game this season. Even against bad teams, that says the Scots are fierce this season. Look out, Tigers. Next up: at Ogden.

5 Bear River 2-0

Up one — Bear River beat Cottonwood pretty soundly, leading us to wonder if the Bears are indeed out of rebuilding mode. Next up: vs. Box Elder.

6 Park City 2-0

Down one — The Miners beat Cyprus by 11, which tells us three things: Cyprus is better than we thought — and by extension, Grantsville — and Park City isn’t as good as we thought. Next up: at South Summit.

7 Logan 0-2

No change — We figured it would be a Bobcat blowout. We know Logan isn’t the state championship team it was last year, we just don’t know how bad they are yet. Next up: vs. Mountain Crest.

8 Judge 0-2

No change — Woods Cross isn’t exactly known for its power in football, but they limited Judge to one touchdown. Next up: vs. Provo.

3A North

1 Juan Diego 1-1

No change — Juan Diego has yet to impress. Granted, Manti is a really good 2A football team, but the Templars are still 2A. Juan Diego doesn’t yet look like the cream of the 3A crop after that loss. Next up: BYE.

2 Grantsville 1-1

No change — After seeing Juan Diego squeak a win last week, we were this close to putting the Cowboys at the top, despite a lopsided loss. While we think Grantsville has much improved this season, we think the Cowboys are just about the only team in the league to do so. Next up: at Tooele.

3 Emery 1-1

Up two — Emery managed to be the only team in the league to win a game this week, and has been rewarded thusly. We expect Emery to fall back down to the near bottom soon enough. Next up: vs. Delta.

4 Morgan 0-2

Down one — South Summit eked out a two-point win on the road. Morgan doesn’t sound like the tops of the league this year like their runner-up season at state last year. Next up: at Payson.

5 Union 0-2

Down one — A three-point loss to 2A Summit Academy doesn’t look great on paper; it doesn’t even look good or OK. Next up: at Uintah.

6 Carbon 0-2

No change — Poor Carbon, feeling the wrath of Ben Lomond’s 62 points. You might say that killed the Dinos. And yes, we will probably feature a bad Dinosaur pun every week because Carbon’s season will undoubtedly be a joke. Next up: at Snow Canyon.