1932–2023

Allan W. Jordan passed away Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, peacefully at home. He was born May 1, 1932, in Tooele, Utah, the only son of William and Anona Jordan. He and his three sisters grew up with a love of fishing, hunting, camping, and spending time in the mountains, particularly the Uintah Mountains.

He served in the Air Force during the Korean War and worked for many years at the Tooele Army Depot as a blocker and bracer for tanks and other munitions. He served twice as Bishop of the Lake Point Ward and was instrumental in the building of the current ward building and worked with Church officials to have President Ezra Taft Benson dedicate the building in 1985. He served a mission in the San Fernando Philippines mission with his wife, Mauna Loa Johnson Jordan, who predeceased him in 2019. Most of their mission was spent in the Vietnamese Refugee Camp. He loved the temple and was a veil worker at the Jordan River Temple for decades. He served as sexton of the Lake Point Cemetery for 25 years and took great pride in making it look so beautiful. He enjoyed seeing his handiwork from across the street and knew almost everything about that sacred ground.

He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years Mauna; his parents William and Anona; his sister LaFay; and three granddaughters. He is survived by two sisters Joy (Jack) and Janet; his three daughters Gayle (Scott), Kaye (Gary), and Lori (Mike); 12 grandchildren, and 24 great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be held in the Lake Point Ward chapel, 1366 Canyon Road, Lake Point, Utah, Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at 11 a.m. There will be viewings Friday, Aug. 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Relief Society room of Lake Point Ward building and prior to the funeral service Saturday, Aug. 19, from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Interment: Lake Point Cemetery.