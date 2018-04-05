Alleged murderer’s girlfriend charged with obstruction of justice

The girlfriend of the Eureka man charged with the murder of two teenagers is now facing felony charges.

Morgan Reannon Henderson, 34, of Mammoth, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony obstructing justice.

Riley Powell, 18, and Brelynne “Breezy” Otteson, 17, were reported missing on Jan. 2 after they were last heard from on Dec. 30, traveling home to Eureka, a probable cause statement said.

Henderson and her boyfriend, Jerrod William Baum, 41, were contacted by police on Jan. 9 because Baum and Powell knew each other, the statement said. Two days later, Powell’s Jeep was recovered in the Cherry Creek area of Juab County.

Police again contacted Henderson on Jan. 25 after police discovered Facebook messages between Powell and Henderson, in which Powell said he would stop by Henderson’s house around midnight on Dec. 30, according to the probable cause statement. After first saying Powell never arrived, Henderson said Powell had arrived for a short time after midnight and then left; she denied any other information on the missing teens’ whereabouts.

On March 25, Henderson was arrested in Sanpete County on unrelated charges and she admitted to investigators she had withheld information on the disappearance of Otteson and Powell, the statement said. She led investigators to an abandoned Tintic Standard mine outside of Eureka where Powell and Otteson’s bodies were recovered on March 28.

She later provided details on how Baum drove to the abandoned mine, where he killed the teens in front of her and pushed them into the mine, the statement said.

Henderson told investigators she was concerned she would harm herself, flee or be killed if released from custody, the probable cause statement said. She also told investigators she is worried Baum will hurt her or her family despite the fact that he’s incarcerated.

Henderson told police she feels responsible for Otteson and Powell’s deaths because she invited them over and did not come forward after their murders, the statement said.

The charges against Henderson were filed in 4th District Court in Provo on Thursday. Her bail is set at $100,000, cash only.

Baum is charged with two counts each of first-degree felony aggravated murder, first-degree aggravated kidnapping and third-degree felony abuse or desecration of a dead human body, as well as one count of second-degree felony obstructing justice and one count of third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person. He is being held without bail.