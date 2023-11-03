Allen Wendell Jensen

Feb. 10, 1940 – Oct. 30, 2023

Allen passed away peacefully Monday morning surrounded by family after struggling for eight years with Alzheimer’s Disease.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023, at the West Jordan 6th Ward church building, 7265 S. 2700 West, West Jordan, Utah. A viewing will be held at the same location Friday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 12:45 p.m. Burial will be in the Memorial Estates Cemetery, 6500 S. Redwood Road, West Jordan, Utah.

A full obituary will be published online through Cannon Mortuary at www.cannonmortuary.com/obituaries/allen-jensen