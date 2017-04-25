Allen wins ‘best of show’ in Utah duck stamp contest

She may not be a duck hunter, but Grantsville’s Sabrina Allen excels at painting the birds.

Judges for the Utah Junior Stamp Program liked the artwork submitted by Allen back in 2015 and 2016. She won first place for her age category both years.

This year, the judges were even more impressed by Allen’s artwork and determined it was the best in all junior categories. She won the 2017 “Best of Show” for her acrylic painting titled, “With Mother Beside Them.” It depicted a mother Bufflehead with three ducklings.

She will be honored at an award ceremony on May 13 at the Bear River Migratory Bird Refuge in Brigham City.

Allen’s artwork represented Utah in a national contest judged last Friday where it placed 24th out of 52 entries.

“I’ve always liked drawing and have been doing it since the fifth grade,” said Allen, who is a junior at Grantsville High School. “Right now, I’m taking two art classes. I like seeing how much I can progress in my abilities to draw.”

Wildlife is her specialty.

“I just Googled wildlife and ended up learning about the duck stamp contest,” Allen said. She plans to enter the contest again next year for the fourth time.

The junior duck stamp program encourages students to explore their natural world, invites them to investigate biology and wildlife management principles, and challenges them to express and share what they have learned with others, according to the U.S. Fish & Wildlife’s website.

Bufflehead are a buoyant, large-headed duck that abruptly vanishes and resurfaces as it feeds. The Bufflehead spends winters bobbing in bays, estuaries, reservoirs and lakes, according to allboutbirds.org. Males are striking black-and-white from a distance. Females are a subdued gray-brown with a neat white patch on the cheek.

Isaac Schreiber of Duffield, Virginia, won the junior national contest with his artwork of a pair of Trumperter swan. It will become the 2018 Junior Duck Stamp.

A duck stamp is required for hunters 16 years and older. It is also known as the federal migratory bird hunting and conservation stamp. The price of the stamp is $25 and is usually available in July, according to U.S. Fish & Wildlife Services.

Utah’s waterfowl season begins Oct. 1.

“My dad and grandpa hunt ducks, but I haven’t,” Allen said.