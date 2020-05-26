Alvin “Bruce” Cornwall, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather returned home to his Heavenly Father on May 22, 2020. He was born to John and Elva Cornwall on Jan. 11, 1943, in Idaho, where he grew up. He was the youngest of 12 siblings.

He enjoyed horses and even had the pleasure of riding saddle bronc as a young man. He loved fishing and hunting and everything western. His favorite pastime hobbies were reading his western books, walking, and spending time with his family and friends.

He met the love of his life Jessie Robison; they married Aug. 12, 1967, in Elko. They were later sealed Nov. 1, 2017.

Dad was an active member of the LDS Church. He was baptized Jan. 28, 1951, ordained an Elder on Feb. 20, 2005, ordained a High Priest on March 12, 2017, and endowed May 12, 2017, in the Salt Lake Temple.

He is the father of five children: Tori (Conan) Perkins from a previous marriage, John Cornwall, Wendy (Jose) Escamilla, Dina (Sean) Hamilton, Mickie (Kelly) McCrory, all from Tooele. He has 23 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren whom he loved dearly.

He was preceded in death by his parents and many of his siblings and his baby doll, Jessie. What a happy union they are having.

We would like to give special thanks to Mark and Marianne Gines for the love and friendship they showed both Mom and Dad for many years; and for all those who cared and loved our dad the last three years at the Beehive Home and with Active Hospice.

We will always hold you in our hearts and remember the wonderful and memorable fun times we spent together. We love you and miss you always.

A viewing will be held from 10 to 11:30 a.m., Saturday, May 30, at the Lake Point Ward building, 1366 E. Canyon Road, Lake Point. A graveside service will follow at the Tooele City Cemetery, at 12:30 p.m. Services entrusted with Didericksen Memorial, 435-277-0050.