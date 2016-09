Alyssa Caldwell has been called to serve in the California Long Beach mission. Sister Caldwell reports to the MTC on Sept. 21. Her farewell is Sept. 18 at 1 p.m. The ward address is 132 N. 570 East in Tooele. An open house will follow at our home, 847 Valley View Drive, Tooele. Call 801-661-2564 for additional information.