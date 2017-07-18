Amazon to build fulfillment center close to county

New center in west Salt Lake may mean jobs, more people in Tooele ♦

It’s going to be in Salt Lake City, but Tooele County may reap some benefits as well.

Internet-based retail giant Amazon.com announced on July 5 that it will build an 855,000-square-foot fulfillment center west of Salt Lake International Airport.

The center is expected to employ 1,500 full-time hourly jobs, according to the announcement from Amazon.com.

“We are excited to continue growing our team with the first fulfillment center in Utah,” said Akash Chauhan, Amazon.com’s vice president of North American operations. “In Utah, there are already more than 30,000 authors, sellers, and developers growing their businesses and reaching new customers on Amazon products and services. This new facility will enable us to better serve customers and improve Prime membership benefits.”

The facility’s proximity to Tooele County, roughly 15 miles from Lake Point, could mean jobs and population growth for Tooele County, according to local business leaders.

“I can see some of their employees moving out here to Tooele County,” said Faye Hall, president of the Tooele County Board of Realtors and branch broker with Wise Choice Real Estate. “It’s a short straight shot from here.”

More people means a larger tax base and more money spent in local stores, which helps merchants with boosted sales and local government with increased sales tax, according to Hall.

Tooele County Commissioner Shawn Milne agrees that the new Amazon.com facility is likely to bring people to Tooele County.

“It will add some rooftops and contribute to our growth,” Milne said. “I can also see some of our labor force looking for jobs at the new Amazon center.”

Milne also suggested that when Amazon.com starts hiring, local employers like the Walmart and Cabela’s distribution center may find stiff competition for workers, possibly leading to pay increases.

“We already have a tight labor market,” Milne said.

According to Amazon.com, full-time employees are offered competitive hourly wages and a comprehensive benefits package.

The Governor’s Office of Economic Development approved an eight-year post-performance incentive agreement with Amazon.com for the new Salt Lake facility. Over the life of the agreement the Amazon.com fulfillment center is expected to generate approximately $85.5 million in new wages and $28.4 million in new state tax revenue, according to GOED.

As part of the contract with Amazon.com, the GOED Board of Directors approved a tax credit rebate not to exceed $5.7 million. Each year as Amazon meets the criteria in its contract with the state, it will earn a portion of the total tax credit rebate.

The fulfillment center will be built for $250 million in Salt Lake City’s Northwest Quadrant, according to Salt Lake City officials.

The Northwest Quadrant is the portion of Salt Lake City from the west side of Salt Lake International Airport west to the city’s boundary at approximately 8800 West. North and south, the Northwest Quadrant runs from 2100 South to the city’s northern limits.

United Parcel Service broke ground in February for a 840,000-square-foot regional distribution center on Salt Lake City’s northwest side, adjacent to the Northwest Quadrant. The new Utah State Prison is being built in the Northwest quadrant.

In March 2017 the Utah State Legislature passed a bill authorizing a $100 million bond to be spent on infrastructure and economic development in the Northwest Quadrant.

Amazon began in 1994 as a web-based bookseller. In March 2017, Forbes magazine reported the company’s worth in excess of $400 billion. In the past three years, the company’s stock value has climbed by 41 percent each year.