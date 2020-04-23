Ambulance official says public should continue to use 911 system

Calling 911 is still the best thing to do for people experiencing severe headaches, chest pain, shortness of breath and other serious medical issues.

“You need us, call us,” said Joe Carnell, Mountain West Medical Center ambulance services director.

“We want people to know the 911 system is still here and the hospital is still here to provide service to our residents,” he said.

In the midst of the Covid-19 epidemic calls to 911 in Tooele County, Utah and nationally have dropped by 50 percent, Carnell said.

“There have been some instances in the state where patients didn’t want to call 911 thinking the system is overburdened or they didn’t think their symptoms were bad enough or they didn’t want to go to the hospital,” he said.

Not calling 911 resulted in major complications for those patients.

“Chest pain is indicative of something worse. Unfortunately, one person did not call 911 and they got worse and worse and worse and worse and ended up activating the 911 system anyway,” Carnell said.

In another case, a patient who chose not to call for help later was found to have a head bleed.

In a third case, a child fell and stayed home with leg pain for two days before going to the emergency room to find out they had a broken femur.

The hospital is working each day to make sure everything is safe for patients and medical staff in the emergency room.

“We wear masks and continually clean ambulances and follow CDC and FDA guidelines to make sure everyone is safe,” he said.

“Regardless of Covid-19, people still get sick with other things and we need to treat them. If we’re not treating those other instances, then that is worse for the patient. People should know we are here for them,” Carnell said.

Patients coming to the ER will be protected from getting the Coronavirus in multiple ways – separation of potential Covid patients vs non-Covid emergencies, separate Coronavirus screening outside, constant cleaning and sanitizing, staff are required to wear masks and protective equipment.

Emergency Medical Services communicates each day with hospital administration, U of U Health, Tooele County Health Department and Tooele County Emergency Management for updates on Covid-19.

Although the number of 911 calls has dropped, calls have been more critical since March. Quick response by ambulance crews saves lives.

“There are certain things we can do in the field and at patients’ homes to help them,” Carnell said.

He said there are no EMS and 911 dispatch staffing shortages. Patients coming to the ER will be given the same attention as someone with Covid symptoms.

Dispatch, EMS, and MWMC’s Emergency Department are open, safe and ready.